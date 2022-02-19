Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.48 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.07.

INTC stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,520,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Intel by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

