iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.80

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $144.39 million and $10.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

