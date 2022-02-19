Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,511. The stock has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

