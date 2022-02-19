GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.59 million.GTY Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 183,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 15,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GTY Technology by 574.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

