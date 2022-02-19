Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the highest is $308.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,385. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 344,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,140. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

