Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.
GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gray Television by 1,765.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 143.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1,435.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 366,319 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
