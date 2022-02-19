Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

GTN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 441,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gray Television by 1,765.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 143.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1,435.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 366,319 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

