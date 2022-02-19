Gravity Finance (GFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,621.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $844,377.99 and $3,621.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.