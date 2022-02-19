Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.751 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.10.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.45. 417,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.17. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.