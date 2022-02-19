Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.15 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $147,164.16 and $2,351.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.69 or 0.06848803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.22 or 0.99963772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,271,129 coins and its circulating supply is 967,874 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

