First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $22.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $91.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA remained flat at $$14.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

