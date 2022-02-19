Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Edenred stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Edenred has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

