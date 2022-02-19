e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $653,049.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

