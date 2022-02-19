Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 3,557,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Several research firms have commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

