Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.
Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 3,557,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.
In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.