DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. 3,156,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,728. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.