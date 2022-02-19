DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
