Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.73.
Several brokerages have commented on DBOEY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
