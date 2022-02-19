Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.73.

Several brokerages have commented on DBOEY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

