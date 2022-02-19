Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $87.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 628,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.