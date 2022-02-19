Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

ED traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.61. 3,879,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

