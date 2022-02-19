Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.79. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,586. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

