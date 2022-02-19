CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.18. 242,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,207. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.82. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

