CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$16.63 and a 12-month high of C$30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

