Celo Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $39.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

