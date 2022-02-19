Cartesi Price Down 11% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $215.87 million and $15.51 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.35 or 0.06853549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.05 or 1.00099146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,223,628 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

