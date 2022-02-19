BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.96 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.41 or 0.06868672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,101.07 or 0.99963625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

