Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Target Price at $277.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.66. 264,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,329. Rogers has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.