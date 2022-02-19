Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.24. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 216,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

