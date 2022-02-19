Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.23 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,932. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
