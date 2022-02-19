Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,932. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.