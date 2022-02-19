Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.45.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 5,770,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

