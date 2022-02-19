Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

