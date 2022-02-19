Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock remained flat at $C$29.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,261. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

