Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of ASPN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,358,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,994. The company has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

