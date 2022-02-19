ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $139,581.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $139,581.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.69 or 0.06848803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.22 or 0.99963772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

