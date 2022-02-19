AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

ATR stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 462,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

