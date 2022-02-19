Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

AM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 4,095,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

