Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price at $132.33

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY remained flat at $$1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,931,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

