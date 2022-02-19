Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $12.58

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,769. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.