Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT at $14.33

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.43. 1,646,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

