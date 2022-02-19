Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.83 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

