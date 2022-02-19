Analysts Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 1,307,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,438. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.