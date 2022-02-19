Analysts Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.92). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELDN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 27,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,076. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

