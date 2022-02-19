Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,290,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13. Amplitude has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

