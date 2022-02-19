Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Ameren stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. 1,379,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,199. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

