Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Financial Review

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Alset EHome International and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Optibase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.87 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Optibase $14.87 million 4.38 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.22

Optibase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset EHome International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Optibase beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.