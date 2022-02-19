Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,519. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.