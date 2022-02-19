a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report sales of $178.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

AKA stock remained flat at $$7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 174,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.