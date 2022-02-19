$565.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $565.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.30 million and the highest is $576.35 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NBR traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

