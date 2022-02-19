$23.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce sales of $23.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 billion and the lowest is $23.52 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $99.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.36. 6,421,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,234. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

