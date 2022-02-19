$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $99.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

