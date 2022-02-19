$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $117.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,332,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The company has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

