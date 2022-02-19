$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,479. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

