$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 1,341,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,150. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

